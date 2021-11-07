Advertisement

Bench trial scheduled Monday for Republic man charged in 2017 stabbing death

Christopher Manuel.
Christopher Manuel.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A bench trial is planned for Monday in the case of Christopher Manuel, a 39-year-old Republic man charged in a 2017 stabbing death investigation.

Prosecutors have charged Manuel with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case. He is accused in the death of Bill Dauzat, 56.

In Sept. 2017, police found Dauzat’s body underneath his home’s carport near the intersection of South Main Avenue and Brooks Street in Republic. Investigators determined that Dauzat died of stabbing wounds.

According to court documents, Dauzat’s estranged wife told investigators he was planning to show someone named “Chris” a rental property at 302 South Main. She told authorities someone had dropped Dauzat’s phone off to her because he had left it behind.

Court documents claim Manuel was known to law enforcement due to previous threats to harm and kill other uninvolved persons to this case. Manuel had previously been placed on a 96-hour hold due to his threats to others. Police say he always openly carried a blade knife on his side.

Manuel’s bench trial is expected to last two days. Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will hear the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Man stabbed, suspect arrested after altercation involving dogs in north Springfield
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
Springfield Police are searching for a man who ran from police and crashed his car at Division...
Suspect on the run after crashing car in north Springfield
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

Latest News

Rain chances Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to the new week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to the new week
Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Hearing in case of Missouri man seeking exoneration set for Monday