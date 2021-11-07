Bench trial scheduled Monday for Republic man charged in 2017 stabbing death

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A bench trial is planned for Monday in the case of Christopher Manuel, a 39-year-old Republic man charged in a 2017 stabbing death investigation.

Prosecutors have charged Manuel with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case. He is accused in the death of Bill Dauzat, 56.

In Sept. 2017, police found Dauzat’s body underneath his home’s carport near the intersection of South Main Avenue and Brooks Street in Republic. Investigators determined that Dauzat died of stabbing wounds.

According to court documents, Dauzat’s estranged wife told investigators he was planning to show someone named “Chris” a rental property at 302 South Main. She told authorities someone had dropped Dauzat’s phone off to her because he had left it behind.

Court documents claim Manuel was known to law enforcement due to previous threats to harm and kill other uninvolved persons to this case. Manuel had previously been placed on a 96-hour hold due to his threats to others. Police say he always openly carried a blade knife on his side.

Manuel’s bench trial is expected to last two days. Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will hear the case.

