Changes start Monday for Springfield Public Schools bus routes, 1,500 students impacted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 1,500 students will lose a ride to school his upcoming Monday, Nov. 8 due to a shortage in bus drivers for Missouri’s largest school district.

Springfield Public Schools notified parents in October that the district would change its transportation plans amid a national bus driver shortage. District leaders have not yet confirmed how long the change could impact the district, but noted it was “temporary.”

Starting Monday, elementary and K-8 school students must live two miles or more from school to be eligible for a bus ride. Middle school and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school in order to ride the bus.

”The changes have been challenging for some, and we certainly understand and recognize that. We really empathize with our families,” said Stephan Hall, spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools. “It’s the last decision that we wanted to have to make, but there are some circumstances that are beyond the district’s control.”

This comes after SPS adapted school hours and changed its bus service to a new method this fall. District leaders said the change actually helped combat the shortage. Parents that KY3 previously spoke to say they are frustrated with the changes and say their kids will be forced to walk in unsafe areas.

SPS has tried multiple methods to recruit, including incentives for bus drivers. But the district is struggling to find new drivers.

One SPS staff member shared she is afraid this could lead to attendance issues.

“I think one thing we may see is attendance decline,” said Laura Mullins, Pershing Middle School Teacher. “For some, if they missed the bus, they won’t have any other options.”

SPS is doing every thing they can to contact families.

“They’ve received an automated phone call an email, a text message also reached out to them by standard US mail so that they received the letter that way,” said Hall. “We established a voicemail hotline and a Google form that they could submit any questions or concerns.”

“I think they just were in a tight spot, and I don’t think anybody could predict that this was gonna happen like this,” said Mullins. “I think everyone needs to do what’s best for their family.”

Mullins hopes the change does not affect enrollment.

The Springfield Government Page linked multiple neighborhoods and the walking routes students should take to stay safe. To see those routes, CLICK HERE.

