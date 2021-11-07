Experts explain how to safely use and prepare your external heating equipment for winter in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter is on the horizon, and local experts say it’s important to know how to use your external heating equipment safely and properly.

Portable space heaters have become a popular way to supplement central heating or heat one room, but they don’t come without risks. Since 2016, the Springfield Fire Department has responded to 106 residential house fires that were caused by a heating appliance.

Bob Bowman, the assistant manager at Westlake Ace Hardware, said he has learned of many fires due to equipment issues in recent years.

“I’ve seen so many fires over the years,” said Bowman.

Bowman also says to make sure people know how to use them

“I know a lot of people do not like to read instructions, but that’s your safest thing,” said Bowman.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in homes in the U.S.

This could be from space heaters, HVAC units, furnaces, chimney flutes, or fireplaces.

Both Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington and Joel Alexander, the manager of media and energy services for Springfield City Utilities, said these should be checked yearly.

“Make sure your furnace is working properly, make sure you have a tune up, make sure you change the filters,” said Alexander.

“We run into our HVAC or furnaces that aren’t properly maintained. That could result in an issue that could result in a fire,” said Pennington. “So you want to maintain those, have them inspected, at least annually.”

In a study done by the NFPA from 2014-2018, research found 81% of heating fire death come from involved stationary or portable space heaters.

Bowman has tips on how to safely use space heaters.

“Never, ever, ever, ever use space heater on an extension cord, that is a no-no,” said Bowman. “That’s just about maxing out some of your outlets and in some of the older homes that more than maxes out and you’re going to have your wire heating up, it could arc and cause a fire.”

Chief Pennington said to never keep you external heating sources close to bedding, drapes, sofas and similar household pieces.

“Make sure you’ve got a three-foot area around that space, all the way around, where there’s nothing that could burn,” said Pennington. “Make sure that it’s not blocking an exit.”

Chief Pennington said it is important to fully prepare for winter, so make sure you clean fireplaces and chimneys. If left unattended, a fire could go astray and result in a high-risk situation.

“That becomes a problem because the heat gets into your attic, and it can cause your attic to become involved in fire,” said Pennington. “Now you’ve got a fire in the attic, that’s very dangerous situation.”

