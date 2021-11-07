FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

Happy Sunday, everyone! A beautiful ending to a beautiful weekend. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s today with abundant sunshine.

Upper 60s across the Ozarks today (ky3)

Winds will kick up this afternoon gusting to 25 mph. Gusts will be strong tomorrow as well gusting upwards of 35 mph.

Winds could be strong at times (ky3)

Sunshine remains until Tuesday when cloud cover moves in. Overcast skies with scattered showers possible on Tuesday before widespread thunderstorm chances Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Skies clear Thursday afternoon and sunshine returns for the rest of the week.