Greene County personal property and real estate tax statements now available online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County residents can now find their 2021 personal property and real estate tax statements online at the Greene County Collector’s website.

The Collector’s Office urges taxpayers to review their statements and pay as early as possible. To pay the taxes online, citizens will need both their Tax ID number and PIN. That information can be found on a digital tax statement or tax statement mailed out in November.

All personal property and real estate taxes must be paid or postmarked by Dec. 31, 2021. Payments made after 2021 will be charged a 9% penalty plus 2% interest per month.

Residents are asked to fill out an assessment list for personal property in January of each year. The Greene County Assessor’s Office then assesses property (both real estate and personal property), while the County Clerk uses their assessed values and the taxing district levies to calculate the tax bills. The collector’s office then sends out the bills in November.

Greene County Collector Allen Icet says the county collects around quarter of a billion dollars each year and distributes the collections to nearly 40 local taxing districts, including schools, cities and libraries.

If you don’t receive a bill by mid to end of November, contact the Greene County Collector’s Office at 417-868-4036. For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.