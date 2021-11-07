Advertisement

Hearing in case of Missouri man seeking exoneration set for Monday

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. A Missouri appeals court on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, denied the state attorney general's request to recuse all Jackson County judges from presiding over an upcoming evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland who the county prosecutor says was wrongfully convicted in a triple homicide more than 40 years ago. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)((James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man who is seeking to be exonerated in a triple murder committed more than 40 years ago could get his chance to make his case to a judge this week.

KSHB-TV reports that Retired Missouri Court of Appeals Judge James Welsh set the evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland for Monday, Nov. 8 after a hearing last month in Jackson County Court. Both sides in the case have argued over discovery issues.

A conference will be held before the Nov. 8 hearing to be certain both sides have what they need for the hearing.

Recently, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that judges in the 16th Judicial District based in Jackson County could not preside over the Strickland case. Welsh then was appointed to take over the case.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office filed a motion Aug. 30 to set aside Strickland’s conviction and set him free.

Strickland, who was convicted by an all-white jury, has maintained his innocence since the 1978 killings of Sherrie Black, 22, Larry Ingram, 21, and John Walker, 20.

