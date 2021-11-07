Missouri Job Center to host healthcare hiring event on Tuesday, nine employers expected to attend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re seeking a job in healthcare around the Springfield area, look no further than the Missouri Job Center’s hiring event this week.

A healthcare-based hiring event is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 am to noon at the Job Center’s southside location at 2900 E. Sunshine St.

Nine employers from the Springfield area are looking to connect with potential workers and promote a wide range of jobs in the healthcare field.

“This hiring event coincides with the conclusion of our America’s Promise grant which focused on training for healthcare jobs,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield. “It’s important to provide that warm hand-off once someone completes training, however, the event is open to anyone wanting a job in healthcare,” Payne added.

Participating employers include: Citizens Memorial Hospital, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, CoxHealth, CSL Plasma, Lakeland Behavioral Health, Mercy, QPS Bio-Kinetic, Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Walmart.

Those who look to attend should bring copies of their resume and look at applications online for the participating organizations.

