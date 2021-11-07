Advertisement

MSHP investigates two deadly crashes Saturday in Phelps and Maries counties

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of deadly crashes from Saturday in the Ozarks region. The crashes happened at separate times in Phelps and Maries counties.

MSHP says Kayla Gooch, 29, of Newburg, died in the Phelps County crash, while Anthony Border, 36, of Rolla, died in the Maries County crash. Next of kin has been notified in both cases.

The crash in Phelps County happened around 11 p.m. along County Road 7240, around 12 miles south of Rolla. Investigators say Gooch died when a four wheeler flipped and landed on top of her. State troopers say Gooch was driving down the road when she lost control of the vehicle.

The crash in Maries County happened around 4 a.m. on Highway 28, nearly five miles west of Belle. Investigators say Border was walking, then fatally struck by a passing car. Border was struck by a 16-year-old boy driving a car, per the MSHP crash report.

MSHP Troop I, which covers Rolla and several south-central Missouri counties, has investigated 29 deaths from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Man stabbed, suspect arrested after altercation involving dogs in north Springfield
Springfield Police are searching for a man who ran from police and crashed his car at Division...
Suspect on the run after crashing car in north Springfield
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

Latest News

Bass Pro Marathon in Springfield, Mo.
Runners take the streets for the 15th annual Bass Pro Marathon
Runners take the streets for the 15th annual Bass Pro Marathon
Rain chances Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine alert!