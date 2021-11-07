MSHP investigates two deadly crashes Saturday in Phelps and Maries counties

MISSOURI (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of deadly crashes from Saturday in the Ozarks region. The crashes happened at separate times in Phelps and Maries counties.

MSHP says Kayla Gooch, 29, of Newburg, died in the Phelps County crash, while Anthony Border, 36, of Rolla, died in the Maries County crash. Next of kin has been notified in both cases.

The crash in Phelps County happened around 11 p.m. along County Road 7240, around 12 miles south of Rolla. Investigators say Gooch died when a four wheeler flipped and landed on top of her. State troopers say Gooch was driving down the road when she lost control of the vehicle.

The crash in Maries County happened around 4 a.m. on Highway 28, nearly five miles west of Belle. Investigators say Border was walking, then fatally struck by a passing car. Border was struck by a 16-year-old boy driving a car, per the MSHP crash report.

MSHP Troop I, which covers Rolla and several south-central Missouri counties, has investigated 29 deaths from crashes in 2021.

