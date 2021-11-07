Advertisement

PHOTOS: Willard hosts 5th annual Veterans Day parade

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Willard hosted its 5th annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

The parade and festivities began at 11 a.m. Hundreds of people and five marching bands participated in the parade.

A flag retiring ceremony and a fireworks show followed the parade.

Check out KY3′s photos from the event in the photo gallery attached above.

