Runners take the streets for the 15th annual Bass Pro Marathon

Bass Pro Marathon in Springfield, Mo.
Bass Pro Marathon in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Runners line up Sunday morning for the 15th annual Bass Pro Marathon.

Participants take on the streets of Springfield to run a full marathon, half-marathon, or 5K race.

Hundreds of runners and walkers could be seen all over Springfield, from seasoned athletes to families looking to spend time together.

“People who do events like this are such positive people. They’re doing healthy things and bringing other people with them,” said Melissa Bondy, Bass Pro Director of Community and Corporate Well-Being. “There’s a wonderful social aspect to it as well. We’re very pleased that we get to be a part of that.”

“It’s truly a celebration of life,” said Bondy. “You don’t have to be any shape, size age, to be able to complete an event like this, whether it’s marathon or 5K. All that matters is that you keep moving. You can walk it, you can run it, you can crawl it, we don’t care. It’s all about staying active and healthy.”

Several city streets are closed for the race, including parts of Sunshine, Chestnut, National, and Campbell. See map below for all road closures or CLICK HERE.

Courtesy: City of Springfield
Courtesy: City of Springfield(KYTV)

