Volunteers search wooded area of Hollister for missing Branson man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The search for a missing Branson man continues.

David Koenig, 27, was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Road nearly two years ago.

Saturday dozens of volunteers combed through a wooded area in Hollister.

We’re told that’s where investigators believe they have the best chance of finding new info on Koenig’s whereabouts. Though they are withholding details to protect their investigation.

We followed the team on their search.

” We’re just doing the best we can,” said search organizer Steven Castaneda.

The latest search focused on wooded area of Hollister just off highway 65.

.John Hearst and his team with Christian Aid Ministries led the group through three specific areas.

“We volunteered to come out here and help these people,” he said.

Hearst says his team has conducted similar searches in the past.

“We just feel the need to take the training so here we are,” he explained.

The group searched for any clues or evidence that may lead authorities to Koenig. The amateur MMA fighter hasn’t been heard from since February 8, 2020.

The group tagged and documented anything they believe could be a clue.

“I will contact the police department. Then they’ll take if from there or tell me what to do to get answers,” said Castaneda.

Carol Schafer says she’s been following Koenig’s story online.

“I just saw it on Facebook and as a mom I’ve just gotten, I felt a draw to Tracy. Don’t know her. Never met her,” she said, referring to Koenig’s mother.

Schafer traveled over 5 hours to join in the search.

“As a mom I would want somebody to do that for my kids or my grand kids. I can’t even imagine worrying about them for 18 months to two years,” she said. “We’re in the mom club so I have to do it.”

Castaneda says he’s hoping to help investigators.

If all goes well it could lead to more search efforts in the future.

“Let’s finish this one first and then we’ll go on and see what happens,” said Castaneda.

Any one with information about this case is urged to call the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300.

You can remain anonymous.

