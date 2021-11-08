Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Man stabbed, suspect arrested after altercation involving dogs in north Springfield
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
Springfield Police are searching for a man who ran from police and crashed his car at Division...
Suspect on the run after crashing car in north Springfield
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado throws out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson to...
St. Louis Cardinals set new MLB record with five Gold Glove Award winners
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. expects more shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for kids in upcoming weeks
The Lebanon Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Mark T. Spence, a...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Lebanon police search for man reported missing
Linda Passeri
Springfield city leaders want feedback on public art coming Commercial Street through TIF funds