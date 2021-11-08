Advertisement

Crews respond to car fire at Branson Landing parking garage

(WIFR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson fire crews responded to a car fire Sunday evening at a Branson Landing parking garage.

No one was hurt and the fire did not lead to any significant damage to the garage, according to Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.

The fire itself is under investigation. Martin could not confirm if there was anything suspicious or accidental due to the fire at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

