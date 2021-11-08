Deer collisions rise in November; Springfield auto-body shops working multiple wrecks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The month of November is known to be the peak for crashes involving deer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop D, so far for the year 2021, there have been 2,116 crashes involving deer statewide. And that does not include the collisions that go unreported. For 2020, crashes totaled 3,639 involving deer. The Missouri Highway Patrol says mid-October and all throughout November are the most dangerous times.

Cox Collision, a Springfield auto-body repair shop, has around eight vehicles in for repair due to collisions with deer currently.

“Some hits are pretty extreme because the deer came up into the windshield and in other cases, collisions cause damage to the front-end, the hood, grille, front bumper, fenders, headlights,” said Dusty Richardson, owner of Cox Collision.

One car in the shop currently has damage estimated to cost around $11,000 in repairs.

“It’s surprising how damaging a deer can be to a vehicle because it can tear a lot of things up,” said Richardson. “At any one given time there’s been as many as 15 in the shop and I expect quite a bit more with hunting season coming up.”

Richardson says November is always the worst point but you can have collisions with deer all winter long.

A Nixa driving school shared safety tips for driving during the peak season for deer activity.

“Slow down, where there’s a lot of deer activity particularly at dawn and dusk,” said instructor Todd Vermillion.

Vermillion shared these crashes can occur any time of the day and any time of the year and that one of their students experienced hitting a deer in late June.

“One of our other instructors was in the car with a student and they struck a deer in the middle of Republic at 12:40 in the afternoon in June,” said Vermillion. “If we do see wildlife in or around the road we instruct them to let off the accelerator slow down and we want to avoid any abrupt braking and steering just because we want to maintain control of our vehicle.”

He shared he was in the car with a student and encountered three deer around the road along the roadway, east of town east of Springfield.

“The most important thing is making sure you’re alert, wearing your seatbelt, and to be alert to any hazards that may be in the road,” said Vermillion. “We want to avoid any sudden braking or steering and want to maintain our grip on the steering wheel and let off the accelerator slow down.”

