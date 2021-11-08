ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jefferson City police looking for missing 8-year-old girl

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an eight-year-old girl reported missing.

Authorities are looking for Dakota Sky Autumn Leigh in what police describe as an apparent kidnapping. Police say she was last seen Saturday evening and reported missing Sunday from a hotel in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say the suspect, Gilbert J. Leigh, was previously involved in a relationship with the child’s mother. Investigators believe he traveled from Montana, possibly hitchhiking, to see the child. Police believe he is a non-custodial father, NBC-affiliate KOMU reports.

The mother contacted law enforcement for assistance Sunday after learning Gilbert and her daughter were no longer at the hotel, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Police believe the child and father did not spend the night at the hotel, and the mother has not been able to contact either one.

Gilbert J. Leigh is described as 5 feet, 11 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Black Harley Davidson coat and USA T-shirt.

Dakota Sky Autumn Leigh is described as 5 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, gray shirt and dark pants. Both the child and the suspect are pictured in a photograph provided by the Jefferson City Police Department.

“At this time, this situation does not qualify for an Amber Alert through the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Missouri State Highway Patrol serves as the coordinating law enforcement agency in Missouri to alert the public of missing or abducted children,” said the Jefferson City Police Department in a news release.

If you have any information on the child or the suspect, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.

