ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Lebanon police search for man reported missing

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing Saturday night.

Mark T. Spence, 48, was last seen at Lebanon Healthcare North at 596 Morton Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Spence functions at a diminished mental capacity and is nonverbal. He reportedly left the hospital on foot. Police say Spence could possibly be heading toward the St. Louis area.

Spence is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar and tattoo on his left forearm.

If you have any information, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.