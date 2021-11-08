Advertisement

Fire closes part of Branson Landing parking garage; investigation continues

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews closed part of the parking garage on Monday at the Branson Landing after a car fire Sunday night.

Fire investigators say they do not know the cause of the fire on the third floor of the parking garage around 8 p.m.

The fire created challenges for firefighters. The location of the fire made it difficult for firefighters to access the scene. Crews used standpipes in the parking garage to put the fire out. Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says visitors nearby reported a car explosion. He says the explosions were the car’s tires popping.

It took firefighters just a few minutes to put out the fire. It took much longer to get the car out of the parking garage.

“With it being a low-parking garage deck we couldn’t just put it on a wrecker and get the vehicle out,” said Chief Martin. “They were able to get the car on the wrecker bed itself and then the firefighters cut the top of the car off to make it shallower for to safely exit the structure.”

The car belonged to a Branson Landing employee.

