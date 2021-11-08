Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost little Catahoula puppy found by Nathaniele Greene park

Looking for the owner of this lost Catahoula puppy
Looking for the owner of this lost Catahoula puppy(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a lost puppy with very distinctive markings.

Animal control says the pup is definitely a Catahoula Hound and only about two months old, way too young to wandering around by himself.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found loose at the corner of Scenic and Sunshine, so not too far from Nathaniel Greene park. He was near the intersection there and almost running into traffic. Someone was able to scoop him up and bring him out to us.”

Thankfully, he wasn’t hit at that busy intersection. Josh says he’s in great shape and likely has an owner who’s taken care of him.

He could have gotten away from someone walking him at the park. Like most puppies, he’s full of energy and very social but he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip.

If you recognize this puppy or if you’ve lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website at the link below. And if you need to submit a lost or found animal, there’s also a link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

