The Place: Make the Viral TikTok Salmon Bowl at Home
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alyssa and Michael are in the kitchen making the famous TikTok salmon bowl created by Emily Mariko. You can find the ingredients below to make your own!
Ingredients:
- Cooked Leftover Salmon
- Rice
- Soy Sauce
- Kewpie Mayo (regular mayo)
- Siracha
- Avacado
- Roasted Seaweed
