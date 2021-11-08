Advertisement

The Place: Make the Viral TikTok Salmon Bowl at Home

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alyssa and Michael are in the kitchen making the famous TikTok salmon bowl created by Emily Mariko. You can find the ingredients below to make your own!

Ingredients:

  • Cooked Leftover Salmon
  • Rice
  • Soy Sauce
  • Kewpie Mayo (regular mayo)
  • Siracha
  • Avacado
  • Roasted Seaweed

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs around 70° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy but Mild
SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.
Changes start Monday for Springfield Public Schools bus routes, 1,500 students impacted
The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jefferson City police looking for missing 8-year-old girl

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Gluten-Free Tailgate Menu with Hy-Vee
KY3
The Place: It’s a Pumpkin Palooza with Hy-Vee
KY3
The Place: Roll Out the Perfect Sugar Cookies with Shannen’s Cookie Jar
KY3
The Place: DIY Halloween Sugar Cookies