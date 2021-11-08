Advertisement

Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

Police said the pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and...
Police said the pastor tackled the man and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Dezire Baganda, pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled Baganda and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police said they charged Baganda with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.
Changes start Monday for Springfield Public Schools bus routes, 1,500 students impacted
search team
Volunteers search wooded area of Hollister for missing Branson man
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Lawyers seek to clear Kansas City inmate in 3 1978 killings
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown