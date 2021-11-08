Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.
Changes start Monday for Springfield Public Schools bus routes, 1,500 students impacted
search team
Volunteers search wooded area of Hollister for missing Branson man
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

Latest News

Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions
Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N....
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate
Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs around 70° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week!
Monday is the pick day of the week