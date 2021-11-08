Rolla, Mo. man struck and killed by vehicle

BELLE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man who was walking in the traffic lanes of a central Missouri highway died after being hit by a vehicle.

Columbia television station KOMU reports the accident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 28 about five miles west of Belle. A report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Anthony Border, of Rolla, was walking west on the highway when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old.

The patrol says Border was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the teen was not injured.

