Springfield city leaders want feedback on public art coming Commercial Street through TIF funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and the Commercial Street Stakeholder Focus Group want feedback on what kinds of public art citizens want to see for Historic C-Street.

City leaders recently launched a survey for feedback that will help develop an Art Collection Plan for the district. The survey is available through Nov. 13. To participate in the survey, CLICK HERE.

The survey results will help guide the future art selection process. The city will use $40,000 from its tax increment financing plan, which was approved in August 2021. The TIF Special Allocation fund which was created in 2008 to help improve the district, according to city leaders.

“It’s important when developing the Art Collection Plan to include ideas from those who live and work in the district, but we also need to include input from the greater art community and find out what might be appealing to future visitors,” said Senior Planner Olivia Hough.

The purpose of the plan is to guide new art acquisitions, rotating pieces and exhibits.

“The plan will summarize how to develop and refine the existing collection, identify gaps and major areas of focus (priorities for acquisitions) acting as overarching guidelines for art in the public realm of C-Street,” according to a news release.

KY3 spoke with an artist that has many pieces of work on C-Street. She is also apart of the committee seeking feedback.

“We need as much public art as we can because public art is a gift to the whole community,” said local artist Linda Passeri. “When people walk down the street, and they spy a new piece of art or flower butterfly, it makes them smile.”

Passeri has contributed multiple murals and paintings to C-Street and says she loves giving back to the community.

