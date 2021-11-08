Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. expects more shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for kids in upcoming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Springfield Greene-County Health Department expect more COVID-19 vaccines designed for young children, ages 5 to 11, in the next few weeks.

Aaron Schekorra, the Public Health Information Administrator for the Springfield Greene-County Health Department, said more vaccines should be on the way.

“Those few 1,000 doses, we’ll be receiving them from the state in the weeks to come,” said Schekorra. “It’s incredibly important, we know that not only for their personal health, but also for the health of their high-risk family members.”

Kameron Potter, a child who recently received the vaccine, said it was worth it.

”I feel good because I don’t have to worry about catching it more,” said Potter.

This past week, the FDA authorized the use of Pfizer’s smaller-dosed COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department started giving them out to kids Thursday morning.

But what many don’t think about is the mental health of kids and how this vaccine will help them for the better.

Lacey Potter had her kids get the vaccine. She said its good for their well-being.

“I think it’s good for kids’ mental health, too, because they’re not going to be as anxious or worried about catching it all the time,” said Potter. “They know that they have that protection, so that’s part of the reason that we did it for our kids.”

Schekorra said this is the perfect time to get your kids vaccinated so we can have more family gatherings.

“Getting vaccinated will not only help protect them, but it also help protect their loved ones and their family members, and we can have a joyous holiday season,” said Schekorra.

Lyon Hough had his kids get the vaccine as well. He said its good to get before the holidays.

“This really opens that door to gather for the holidays, have a much normal Christmas and get back to a normalized schedule,” said Hough.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness states seeing and having family members help you through stress can positively impact your mental health. The pandemic has put a lot of stress on kids, especially if they get the virus.

Dr. Graham Reinhard, a Pediatric Hospitalist at Mercy Hospital, said the risk of COVID-19 is less in kids than adults, but thousands of kids are still going to the hospital for the virus.

“Most of those children do need respiratory support when they’re hospitalized. Many of them need critical care,” said Dr. Reinhard. “We’re also seeing some of the long-term side effects of the disease.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

