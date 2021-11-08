St. Louis-County man charged in 2 deaths, suspect in others

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man is charged with two separate killings, and police are trying to determine if he was involved in at least four other homicides in Missouri and Kansas.

Perez Deshay Reed, 25, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault.

He is suspected of killing a 16-year-old girl, Marnay Haynes, on Sept. 13, and in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26. He is also accused of a third shooting in St. Louis County that left a person with permanent disabilities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing a police affidavit filed in federal court, said Reed could be tied to at least four other homicides and additional shootings. Among them: Police are investigating if Reed killed Damon Irvin and Daja Fairrow, whose bodies were found earlier this month in an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

Meanwhile, St. Louis city police said Monday they plan to seek charges against Reed in the recent shooting deaths of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie and 24-year-old Casey Ross.

Reed was arrested by an FBI task force. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

St. Louis County prosecutors said a handgun found in Reed’s possession when he was arrested matched shell casings from all three St. Louis County shootings, as well as “multiple” homicides in the city of St. Louis.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.