TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews begin work to resurface Sunshine Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began a resurfacing project on busy Sunshine Street in Springfield on Monday.

The work will happen in sections between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue. Crews will keep one lane in each direction open at all times.

Crews will mill off the top layer of the pavement. They will then add a new layer of asphalt.

Crews hope to finish the project by the end of 2021.

