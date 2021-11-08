Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews begin work to resurface Sunshine Street

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began a resurfacing project on busy Sunshine Street in Springfield on Monday.

The work will happen in sections between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue. Crews will keep one lane in each direction open at all times.  

Crews will mill off the top layer of the pavement. They will then add a new layer of asphalt.  

Crews hope to finish the project by the end of 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.
Changes start Monday for Springfield Public Schools bus routes, 1,500 students impacted
Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs around 70° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week!
The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jefferson City police looking for missing 8-year-old girl

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol signed the...
MoDOT sets new goal for clearing crashes off highways
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews begin work to resurface Sunshine Street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews begin work to resurface Sunshine Street
Looking for the owner of this lost Catahoula puppy
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost little Catahoula puppy found by Nathaniele Greene park
Fire closes part of Branson Landing parking garage; investigation continues