Arkansas’ Grant Morgan named a semifinalist for Brandon Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee named Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Grant Morgan as a semi-finalist for the 2021 award.

The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

Morgan has recorded 67 tackles in his senior season at Arkansas. Morgan was a finalist in 2020.

The selection committee will announce the top three Burlsworth Trophy finalists on November 16. Finalists will be honored and the winner of the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy will be announced on December 6 at 7 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

The trophy is named in honor of Harrison, Ark. native Brandon Burlsworth. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Burlsworth walked on to the Razorback team in 1994, worked his way to being a three-year starter, and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.

Brandon Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released nationally in 2016.

