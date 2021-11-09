Branson Landing marketing director “relieved” after police arrest 2 for parking lot car fire

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor filed charges against a couple accused of sparking a fire in the parking garage of the Branson Landing.

Christian Sneath, 23, of Springfield, and Cordilia Niederhelman, 19, of Taneyville each face property damage and stealing charges.

Investigators say Sneath and Niederhelman admitted to trying to siphon gas from a car in the CoxHealth Branson parking garage before making their way to the Branson Landing parking garage where the car fire started.

”They were drilling the gas tank and it caused a fire and they then ran,” said Branson Landing marketing director Nikki Sivils.

Sivils says surveillance video caught Sneath and Niederhelman running away from the garage after the fire started. The car damaged in the fire belonged to a Branson landing employee.

Investigators say Sneath admitted to then going to Ballparks of America where the two are tied to significant damage to one of the ball fields.

Sivils says she is relieved both suspects have been arrested.

”We are thrilled they have been apprehended, the Branson Police Department is wonderful, within 48 hours they had them apprehended so we’re very happy bout that. We’re happy there will be no further damage,” Sivils said.

A structural engineer will assess the damage to the Branson Landing parking garage.

“Lots of people are coming, it’s veterans week so we want to be able to have those garage floors open so we can get everyone that wants to come to the Branson Landing,” said Sivils.

She says the third and fourth floors of the garage are closed. They hope to re-open all parking levels by the end of the week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.