ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for 12-year-old Springfield girl reported missing

Daisy Nipper, 12, disappeared from a home on 2120 West Olive Street Tuesday around 12:30 a.m.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a girl reported missing.

Daisy Nipper, 12, disappeared from a home on 2120 West Olive Street Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. She left with her cell phone, but it was turned off. Police say she has no history of running away from home.

Police say the girl has a smiley face tattoo on her upper left arm. She is likely carrying a small shiny backpack.

Call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

