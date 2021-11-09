Endangered Silver Advisory issued for a man missing from Hickory County, Mo.

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Hickory County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Wilmer England, 77.

The sheriff’s office says England left his house on a Green Polaris Monday afternoon to check on cattle, he didn’t return to his house in the 700 Blk. of England Drive.

England is 5′8″, 165 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, green shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

England has Dementia and diabetes.

If you have seen England, call the sheriff’s office at 417-745-6415 or 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.