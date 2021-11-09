Advertisement

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for a man missing from Hickory County, Mo.

Wilmer England Courtesy: Hickory County Sheriff's Office
Wilmer England Courtesy: Hickory County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Hickory County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Wilmer England, 77.

The sheriff’s office says England left his house on a Green Polaris Monday afternoon to check on cattle, he didn’t return to his house in the 700 Blk. of England Drive.

England is 5′8″, 165 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, green shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

England has Dementia and diabetes.

If you have seen England, call the sheriff’s office at 417-745-6415 or 911.

