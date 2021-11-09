FBI seeks information about man in Morgan Nick investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The disappearance of Morgan Nick remains a troubling mystery for Morgan’s family, her community, and law enforcement.

Investigators say someone took Morgan, 6, from a parking lot near a baseball field in June of 1995 in Van Buren, Ark.

Law enforcement says they may be closer than ever to identifying a suspect in the case. Based on their ongoing investigation, FBI agents are seeking any information about Billy Jack Lincks. He was born and raised in Crawford County, Ark. He served with the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas from 1962-1974. He returned to Van Buren sometime in the late 1970s. Approximately two months after Morgan’s 1995 disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles from the Wofford baseball field where Morgan was last seen.

Lincks died in prison in 2000.

The FBI is requesting help from anyone who knew Lincks. Whether it was through school, work, church, or any social activity, the FBI wants information about Lincks and details about his entire life. They say no detail is too small or insignificant.

If you knew Billy Jack Lincks or have any information about him and his life, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.