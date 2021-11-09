Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor charges man accused of weekend crime spree threatening victims with a knife

Anthony J. Bowen, 30, of Springfield, faces charges of assault and burglary.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a weekend crime spree in Springfield where he threatened victims with a knife.

The investigation started in the 2900 Block of West Ellison Drive, just south of Springfield city limits. Authorities say Bowen attempted to force entry into a home. After receiving a tip, Greene County deputies responded to the area, but could not track him.

Deputies reported to the 5000 Block of South Burrows Avenue for an active assault. Investigators say the same suspect entered an open garage and threatened a man with a knife. The victim’s spouse called the authorities. Investigators say Bowel left the home in a vehicle.

While deputies responded to the Burrows Avenue incident, they learned of another active assault call in the 700 Block of East Westchester Court. Investigators say a man with the same description forced his way into a home and attempted to stab the homeowner with a knife. Investigators say Bowen and the victim struggled over the knife for several minutes. Investigators say the victim disarmed him of his knife.

Deputies arrested Bowen near Campbell Avenue and Plainview Road after a short pursuit.

