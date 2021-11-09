Hundreds of Springfield Public Schools students impacted by changes to bus routes, long pick-up lines in response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 1,500 students have lost a ride to school due to a shortage in bus drivers for Missouri’s largest school district.

Elementary and K-8 school students must live two miles or more from school to be eligible for a bus ride. Middle school and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to ride the bus.

Kristen Huddleston’s two kids used to be able to take the bus to school. Monday was the first day of the changes to the bus eligibility. Parents started waiting in line at Wanda Gray Elementary School an hour before school let out, creating a traffic back-up down the street.

”I’m new to the area so I was gonna ask other parents if we’re gonna have to carpool and then not knowing anybody,” Huddleston says. “As soon as we figured it out, a parent moved out of this area so I’m doing this by myself.”

Huddleston says she’s trying to figure out how she’ll manage pick-up when they go to different schools, that get out at the same time.

“That means one of them is going to kind of be forgotten in a sense so it kind of inconveniences me because either way one kid’s gonna be forgotten,” Huddleston says. “I have to rush to the other side of the area to get one child so it’s kind of like, what do I do now?”

The reason for the changes in eligibility is a bus driver shortage. The spokesperson for the Springfield Public School District, Stephen Hall, says parents should expect some bus delays or long pick-up lines for the next few days while staff adjusts.

“It’s a different roster list than before so they’re going to take a little bit more time making sure the right students are on the right bus and there may be some logistical challenges as they acclimate to a new route,” Hall says.

There’s a shortage of about 20 bus drivers. With SPS moving from a two-tier bus system to a three-tier, Hall says it’s made the district more efficient. The previous system had even more routes.

“Had we not made that change, we would have had a much more significant challenge right now,” Hall says. “We would’ve had to cut additional routes and we would have likely had to do that early in the school year.”

Another parent, Elizabeth Logan, says she understands the labor shortages. Logan says because she works from home, it isn’t too inconvenient for her. However, when Logan got to school an hour early for pick-up she says there were still about 20 cars ahead of her in the pick-up line.

“I’ve been trying to think of how I can be productive with my time while I wait in line,” Logan says. “I’m sure the first couple of weeks are going to have to be figuring out how much time I need to plan.”

Huddleston works the night shift at her job and without the bus service, she has to wake up early to get her kids from school.

“It’s a sacrifice I have to make for my kids,” Huddleston says.

SPS has seen an increase in bus driver applications and people interested can apply here.

Hall says the goal is to have all routes restored after winter break.

