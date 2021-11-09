Mercy, CoxHealth begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy and CoxHealth began vaccinating children aged 5-11 this week.

CoxHealth held its first clinic for kids on Tuesday. Hospital staff reminds parents the vaccine is extremely safe and effective. The benefits out way any risks.

Mercy held its first clinic on Monday. Mercy administered 20 shots to kids on the first day. Hospital staff says they have limited inventory.

”I know last time I got my flu shot it didn’t hurt at all,” said Eliana Genua. ”I know last time I got my flu shot it didn’t hurt at all and I just got my hands together, it hurt for a little while but after it didn’t even hurt at all.”

Staff at both hospitals say they are seeing high demand.

“We could have taken more had we had the vaccine inventory,” said Sabrina Sullivan of CoxHealth. “We are eagerly awaiting another shipment this week. The desire was there, we took a lot of phone calls and scheduled them for later dates.”

Mercy says they expect more shipments to come from Pfizer later in the week.

