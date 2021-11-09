Advertisement

Mercy, CoxHealth begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy and CoxHealth began vaccinating children aged 5-11 this week.

CoxHealth held its first clinic for kids on Tuesday. Hospital staff reminds parents the vaccine is extremely safe and effective. The benefits out way any risks.

Mercy held its first clinic on Monday. Mercy administered 20 shots to kids on the first day. Hospital staff says they have limited inventory.

”I know last time I got my flu shot it didn’t hurt at all,” said Eliana Genua. ”I know last time I got my flu shot it didn’t hurt at all and I just got my hands together, it hurt for a little while but after it didn’t even hurt at all.”

Staff at both hospitals say they are seeing high demand.

“We could have taken more had we had the vaccine inventory,” said Sabrina Sullivan of CoxHealth. “We are eagerly awaiting another shipment this week. The desire was there, we took a lot of phone calls and scheduled them for later dates.”

Mercy says they expect more shipments to come from Pfizer later in the week.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine for any age, CLICK HERE for a list of providers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages car in Branson Landing parking garage.
Police arrest 2 for starting car fire in Branson Landing parking garage while stealing gas
Kimber McDowell
Parents of toddler who suffocated to death at unlicensed daycare in Lebanon speak out
Clouds will make today a little cooler than Monday, but still warm compared to average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler, but still warm for November
Rolla, Mo. man struck and killed by vehicle
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

Latest News

A glass of water being filled by a Cheyenne resident Tuesday.
Missouri to use EPA grant to test more drinking water for a group of ‘ forever chemicals’
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 550+ new cases; Arkansas adds 250+ new cases