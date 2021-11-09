Advertisement

MISSING MAN: Greene County deputies ask for help in locating Republic, Mo. man

Deputies say Jessie L. Campbell, 37, disappeared from a home in the 4800 block of South Bailey...
Deputies say Jessie L. Campbell, 37, disappeared from a home in the 4800 block of South Bailey Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help to locate a man reported missing from the Republic area.

Deputies say Jessie L. Campbell, 37, disappeared from a home in the 4800 block of South Bailey Street. Investigators say he left a disturbance with a firearm. He may be in the Branson area.

Deputies believe he is driving a 2009 silver and blue Dodge Avenger with Missouri license plate TG9T9P.

Deputies ask you to call 911 or the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline 417-829-6230.

