Advertisement

Missouri Supreme Court justices rule against Ozark County mother’s claim about evidence in death of daughter

Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Supreme Court justices ruled against an Ozark County woman’s fight to suppress a recording entered as evidence.

Rebecca Ruud faces charges for the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017. Ruud was supposed to go on trial this past May. However, attorneys raised a question about a recording in which prosecutors say she admits to some of the crimes to a third party.

In a unanimous decision written by Judge W. Brent Powell, the Supreme Court of Missouri ruled though the recorded conversation constitutes privileged attorney-client communication, the defendant waived that privilege when she voluntarily disclosed the recording to a third party. Investigators say Rudd gave her husband Robert Peat an unsealed box of personal belongings including the recording. The recording remained in a closet for several years until Peat discovered it and surrendered it to the sheriff’s office. The justices say she waived attorney-client privilege by voluntarily disclosing the recording to Peat.

Peat also faces charges for Leckie’s death.

Leckie was reported missing in July 2017 after Ruud told everyone she ran away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent days searching for her. Nearly two weeks later, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on Ruud’s property.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages car in Branson Landing parking garage.
Police arrest 2 for starting car fire in Branson Landing parking garage while stealing gas
Kimber McDowell
Parents of toddler who suffocated to death at unlicensed daycare in Lebanon speak out
Clouds will make today a little cooler than Monday, but still warm compared to average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler, but still warm for November
Rolla, Mo. man struck and killed by vehicle
An elementary school student in Maryland reportedly passed out edibles on the playground at...
8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

Latest News

Charges filed against a couple accused of sparking a fire in the parking garage of the Branson...
Branson Landing marketing director “relieved” after police arrest 2 for parking lot car fire
Deputies say Jessie L. Campbell, 37, disappeared from a home in the 4800 block of South Bailey...
MISSING MAN: Greene County deputies ask for help in locating Republic, Mo. man
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 900+ new cases; Arkansas adds 750+ new cases
Anthony J. Bowen, 30, of Springfield, faces charges of assault and burglary.
Greene County prosecutor charges man accused of weekend crime spree threatening victims with a knife