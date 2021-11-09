Missouri Supreme Court justices rule against Ozark County mother’s claim about evidence in death of daughter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Supreme Court justices ruled against an Ozark County woman’s fight to suppress a recording entered as evidence.

Rebecca Ruud faces charges for the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017. Ruud was supposed to go on trial this past May. However, attorneys raised a question about a recording in which prosecutors say she admits to some of the crimes to a third party.

In a unanimous decision written by Judge W. Brent Powell, the Supreme Court of Missouri ruled though the recorded conversation constitutes privileged attorney-client communication, the defendant waived that privilege when she voluntarily disclosed the recording to a third party. Investigators say Rudd gave her husband Robert Peat an unsealed box of personal belongings including the recording. The recording remained in a closet for several years until Peat discovered it and surrendered it to the sheriff’s office. The justices say she waived attorney-client privilege by voluntarily disclosing the recording to Peat.

Peat also faces charges for Leckie’s death.

Leckie was reported missing in July 2017 after Ruud told everyone she ran away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent days searching for her. Nearly two weeks later, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on Ruud’s property.

