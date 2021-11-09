Advertisement

More than 100 pounds of unwanted prescriptions disposed in Dallas County

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs have been taken off the streets in Dallas County.

“It is a program aimed at getting rid of unwanted prescription drugs,” said Chris Twitchel, Buffalo Police Chief.

The goal is to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

“A lot of people don’t realize that 6% of people over the age of 12 get addicted to prescription drugs, and four out of five of your pharmacies in Missouri actually prescribe opioids. So when we have that much gone out, nobody has anywhere to dispose of their prescription drugs,” said Chief Twitchel.

Buffalo Police Department received the box on Friday. And it is being paid for through a grant with the Board of Pharmacy in Missouri.

The box is very easy to use and is in a convenient place.

“If the lobby is locked for any reason they can contact an officer. You open the box, drop it in, shut the box, and then it automatically disposes of it where you’re unable to get get back into the box,” said Chief Twitchel.

The box is securely locked so once the drugs go in, you cannot get them out unless you have a key.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shops Marathon results released; fastest runner completes marathon in 2 hours and 27 minutes
Authorities arrest burglary suspect in mid-morning crime spree around Greene County
Here are the forecast high temperatures Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy but Mild
SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.
Changes start Monday for Springfield Public Schools bus routes, 1,500 students impacted
The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jefferson City police looking for missing 8-year-old girl

Latest News

Drug Take Back box in Buffalo, Mo
Drug Take Back box in Buffalo, Mo
Deer collisions rise in November; Springfield auto-body shops working multiple wrecks
Boone County, Ark. officials looking for new building after continued issues
Boone County, Ark. officials looking for new building after continued issues
The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol signed the...
MoDOT sets new goal for clearing crashes off highways