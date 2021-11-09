More than 100 pounds of unwanted prescriptions disposed in Dallas County

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs have been taken off the streets in Dallas County.

“It is a program aimed at getting rid of unwanted prescription drugs,” said Chris Twitchel, Buffalo Police Chief.

The goal is to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

“A lot of people don’t realize that 6% of people over the age of 12 get addicted to prescription drugs, and four out of five of your pharmacies in Missouri actually prescribe opioids. So when we have that much gone out, nobody has anywhere to dispose of their prescription drugs,” said Chief Twitchel.

Buffalo Police Department received the box on Friday. And it is being paid for through a grant with the Board of Pharmacy in Missouri.

The box is very easy to use and is in a convenient place.

“If the lobby is locked for any reason they can contact an officer. You open the box, drop it in, shut the box, and then it automatically disposes of it where you’re unable to get get back into the box,” said Chief Twitchel.

The box is securely locked so once the drugs go in, you cannot get them out unless you have a key.

