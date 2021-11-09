November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. More than 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s worldwide, which means there’s also millions of caregivers. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

Samantha Whittaker with the Greater Missouri chapter said recognizing the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s can help with a diagnoses. Some of them include memory loss, confusion and unable to perform simple tasks. Whittaker said Alzheimer’s is a tragic disease that no one wants to see a loved one battle -- that’s why the month of November is also National Family Caregiver’s Month.

”I think that we need to focus on caregivers and the impact and the burden that that has,” said Whittaker. “Not only is it the actual physical stress of being a caregiver because there’s physical stress to being a caregiver. There’s emotional stress. All that comes along with helping someone through any major illness and any health crisis. Those caregivers are going to experience that.”

Mark Applegate has been a caregiver for his mother who has mixed dementia, which is a combination of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. Applegate said she was diagnosed 13 years ago but for the past two years she’s been under hospice care.

Since her diagnoses he’s learned ways to cope with watching a loved one suffer with a degenerative brain disease. Applegate said if you’re in a similar situation to keep yourself informed about the disease.

”If you see those things talk to the doctor and start thinking along those lines early,” said Applegate. “All sorts of reasons why. Number one to make preparations and number two, o financial stuff and power of attorney stuff. You can get all that worked out before it gets harder and makes it a lot easier.”

He said joining support groups, volunteering with awareness groups and even blogging about the experience has helped.

”The most important thing to me when I first went to my first Alzheimer’s caregiver support group before I started doing them myself is being in another group with other people,” said Applegate. “Having someone say, has your loved one ever dot, dot, dot fill in the blank and having five people raise their hand. Yeah, last Thursday my loved one did that exact same thing. It’s such a different thing that than what most people are used to.”

Applegate said his uncle has dementia and the disease took the life of his grandmother. He is participating in clinical trials with Washington University in St. Louis on early detection.

