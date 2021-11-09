Advertisement

Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state’s public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state’s appeal to increase the damage award.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages car in Branson Landing parking garage.
Police arrest 2 for starting car fire in Branson Landing parking garage while stealing gas
Rolla, Mo. man struck and killed by vehicle
Clouds will make today a little cooler than Monday, but still warm compared to average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler, but still warm for November
The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jefferson City police looking for missing 8-year-old girl
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 550+ new cases; Arkansas adds 250+ new cases

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
FILE - Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she...
National Guard Soldier first woman to complete Army Sniper course