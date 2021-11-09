Pros share tips to get rid of unwanted leaves in the Ozarks

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - While it seems like all the leaves want to fall at once, according to the Farmers Almanac a majority of them in the Ozarks have yet to do so.

At Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, staying on top of the falling leaves is a difficult task with more than 25 acres. The largest cemetery in Harrison features an estimated 200 trees. This time of the year, many flock to Maplewood to view all of the pretty colors, creating more obstacles for mowing crews.

“As a lawn care owner I think it’s important everyone knows to stay far away from working mowers,” said Marvin King, owner of King Trees and Lawn Service. “If you can hear it, you’re probably too close to park.”

Something that can be a challenge is the job takes nearly a week to accomplish.

“You’ll have a lot of people anywhere from 30 to 300 at a time come down here taking pictures and parking their cars in places,” said Lee Stepp, who regularly helps mow the cemetery.

The maintenance that comes once leaves fall can be quite exhausting.

”Oh this time of year is the most difficult, not just because the leaves are on the ground, but because they also can cover up stones that are on the ground,” said Stepp.

Stepp says upkeep at the cemetery is a big task, but all rules are the same for staying on top of the mess. The first, of which is consistency. You should mulch and or bag leaves at least once a week.

“It’s a lot easier and a lot safer because once it starts building up you can get anything underneath, snakes, any animals,” said Stepp.

Even after mulching, be careful of blowing remains in the road which can become a hazard.

”You do want to get it all off the road,” said Stepp. “Even my lawnmower slides on it, so if it can slide on it, I know a motorcycle could slide on it.“

”Obviously on just two wheels, that is a reduced amount of friction that bikers have on the road,” said Elijah Rudelis, the general manager at Wood Powersports. “So anything that interferes with that can cause them to be unsafe, unstable, or crash.”

And your house is important too. Make sure to clean out gutters and not let leaves pile around the foundation.

”If it starts building back up it will start running in your walls and messes up ceilings and foundations,” said Stepp. “Don’t blow leaves up against your house, you may think that helps keep it warmer, but all that is doing is more damage for animals and anything else.”

Stepp says the next few weeks will be most difficult. According to the Farmers Almanac, a majority of leaves in the Ozarks are expected to fall by November 20.

