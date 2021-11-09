Advertisement

Prostate cancer patient advocates for early detection

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The month of November is Men’s Health Month. An issue that impacts many, is Prostate Cancer. Mercy Hospital Springfield said one in eight men will have Prostate Cancer in their lifetime.

Dr. Nathan Tonlaar said 250,000 people will be diagnosed with Prostate cancer each year. The annual mortality rate is 35,000 people. If found early, it can be treatable. He recommends that men get a blood test called Prostate-Specific Antigen when they’re ages 55 to 69. The treatment for Prostate Cancer is radiation or surgery.

Gary Pokladnik, an Ozark man a man said after a routine physical he was diagnosed with Prostate cancer.

”Get an annual physical every year,” said Pokladnik. “My wife and I had done it for years. Be proactive instead of reactive and take care of yourself.”

Pokladnik said he was diagnosed at an early stage and just finished radiation.

”He said let’s take it one step at a time,” said Pokladnik. “He said this is your first step. You had treatment. Let’s see how it works but it’s going to take some time before we can get good results.”

On average Mercy will see around 350 patients a year for Prostate cancer.

