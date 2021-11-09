Springfield Police Dept. investigating assault of woman, 30, walking in Rountree neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Rountree Neighborhood in central Springfield is just blocks from Missouri State University and is known for its older, quaint setting with many different types of architecture and homes built in the 1910′s and 1920′s. This time of year with the autumn leaves changing, the colors are quite beautiful. You’ll find a lot of residents taking a walk to enjoy the scenery.

That’s why husband and wife Ken and Connie Hopper, who frequently walk in the neighborhood, were so surprised about the news they heard Monday night.

”You don’t have things like that happening here,” Ken Hopper said.

“It’s a wonderful place to live,” added Connie Hopper.

Police say after 5:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Meadowmere and Pickwick, a 30-year-old woman from New York, who had returned to Springfield to visit her family, reported to police she was attacked by a woman in a sports bra and leggings who was being trailed by a man in an SUV (that she described as a beat-up 20-ish-year-old tan Tahoe). The victim posted on Facebook she was grabbed by her ponytail and shoved to the concrete street before a neighbor, hearing her screams, came out to chase off the assailants. The victim, who didn’t want to be interviewed for fear of retaliation, suffered bruises to her face.

The incident was captured by a security camera at a home across the street and although the images are hard to see, it’s obvious a struggle is taking place and the victim’s screams are horrifying.

Lt. Jennifer Charleston with the Springfield Police Department did not respond to an on-camera interview request but released the following update on the case late Monday afternoon:

“The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the community and the investigators are reviewing another incident that could be related.”

The victim told KY3 News in a text message she did not know her assailants but had heard about another incident on the street that might be connected. Although she was not involved.

“A woman trying to abduct you off the streets? That’s just unheard of around here,” Ken Hopper said as neighbors tried to comprehend the disturbing developments.

And even though police say there’s no threat, it was an eye-opening reminder for residents to be prepared for the unexpected.

“I think I need a phone and mace wouldn’t hurt,” Connie Hopper said of preparing herself for the next time she goes for a walk.

Matt Coombes, the founder and instructor at Shield Force International, a security training and consulting company in Republic, agreed with Connie’s decision.

“Yes, I encourage carrying some kind of weapon,” Coombes said. “So pepper spray, a tactical pen, a knife, or a gun. Something that you’re confident in and that you’ve received training on. I also encourage everyone to take a self-defense class.”

Coombes also offered tips on what to do in case an assailant grabs your hair.

“That happens all the time in an attack against women,” he said. “What you want to do is reach up with both hands in-between where they are grabbing, grab your hair and pull it to the scalp of your head. That’s taking the leverage away so now they can’t cause pain anymore. Now your entire body weight is struggling against their grip and you then pull away in the opposite direction. They can’t hold on anymore. You’re gonna escape and be free. In any given circumstance the best thing to do is fight back. Don’t fall victim to ‘If I just don’t do anything and cooperate maybe they won’t hurt me.’ That’s a myth. You have to fight back whether that’s pinching, pulling, biting, or screaming. Anything you can do. I like to say you should fight like the third monkey standing on the ramp to Noah’s Ark when it started to rain.”

