United Way of the Ozarks adds tackling workforce challenges to campaign goals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United Way of the Ozarks plans to use fundraiser dollars to help address workforce challenges in the area.

The 2021-2022 United Way of the Ozarks workplace campaign is currently underway. The fundraising campaign happens every year -- with funds going to more than 20 non-profits in the Ozarks.

This year there are some changes though.

“One of our new strategies this year is how we’re going to invest the money,” says United Way of the Ozarks President and CEO Greg Burris. “We’re going to invest 60 percent of the money into upstream programs. They’re addressing the root causes of these issues and knocking down the barriers to self-sufficiency. Our goal is to make everyone self-sufficient.”

The fundraising goal this year is 2.7 million dollars. In the first part of 2022, the United Way will be opening up applications to around 35 new non-profits -- who will receive the funds in July. Those will be non-profits working on things like homelessness and food insecurity -- as well as rebuilding the workforce in the Ozarks.

“All those types of things that we normally see are still barriers,” explains Burris. “On top of that, you’ve got a community that needs to have as many people back to work as can be. So helping overcome those barriers to workforce... that may be help with transportation, help with childcare, those kinds of things. Those are the types of investments that we need to make in our community to help get everybody into the game and back to work.”

What if you need help now -- with anything from finding a place to sleep, to child counseling services? The United Way of the Ozarks offers a free confidential helpline. All you have to do is dial 211.

“This is a service through the United Way that actually kind of serves as the traffic cop of getting people connected to the services in our community that can help them out,” says Burris.

The United Way of the Ozarks’ workplace campaign continues until March, 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.