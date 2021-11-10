Advertisement

Ballparks of America in Branson, Mo. reports damage to field after string of vandalism Sunday night

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two charged with setting a car on fire at the Branson Landing parking garage also admitted to damaging a field at the Ballparks of America.

Christian Sneath and Cordilia Niederhelman are accused of trying to steal gas from Branson’s Cox Hospital and the Branson Landing garage Sunday night. Ballparks of America general manager, Scott Bailes says the two used one of the fields to hide from police. Sneath and Niederhelman drove on the field and created several ruts in the turf that could cost ballparks anywhere from $80,000-$150,000 to fix.

“One of our earliest employees showed up at 6 a.m. and thought they saw something down here,” Ballparks of America general manager Scott Bailes said. “He walked down and saw a car parked on the field hiding behind the stone wall, walked back up to get his phone and they took off.”

Bailes says several items were left behind in an attempt to leave.

”There were stickers they had torn off the bumper, license plates were laying on the ground, one of their rearview mirrors must have been hanging down and they pulled it off,” Bailes said.

After looking at the damage, staff immediately called a turf company.

”A one-inch rut in a lot of places isn’t a big deal, but on a baseball field, a turf field where teams come from all over the country to play on really nice fields, it’s unacceptable,” Bailes said.

The turf company suggested letting the field sit for a few days and rolling certain areas to see if ruts will even out. If the ruts don’t go away the only option is to cut up turf and put the new rock down.

Ballparks of America estimated $80,000 in damage in the police report. After further discussion with the turf company, they learned it could be upwards of $150,000 if the ruts don’t settle.

Bailes says extra safety measures will be in place to prevent this from happening again.

”We have some cameras, we’re gonna add more, we’re gonna start locking things more at night than we have in the past and try and keep an eye on it,” said Bailes.

Bailes says luckily they won’t have another tournament until late February, which gives them more time to fix the damages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

