Bass Pro’s Fishing Dreams event honors disabled veterans

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro hosted the annual Fishing Dreams event on Wednesday. More than 100 veterans made their way out on the water at Lake Taneycomo for a morning of fishing.

“We’re taking over 100 veterans on a fishing adventure,” said Fishing Dreams Event Founder Martin MacDonald. “These veterans have disabilities from protecting our country, protecting our freedom, and protecting our democracy. So they have served our country, and they are amazing individuals.”

Veterans and a group of volunteer guides spent the morning trout and bass fishing.

“My favorite part is when you see a veteran that catches that fish that maybe he wasn’t expecting to catch, and it’s just priceless,” said MacDonald. “Second to that, the guides being able to speak to the veterans and learn about what the veterans had been through and how they have served our country.”

After a morning of fishing, there will be an assembly at Big Cedar Lodge at 11 a.m. that is open to the public.

“So we’ll have flyovers,” said MacDonald. “We’ve got the Ozark High School ROTC, their national champions that will be helping us with the flag ceremony.”

After the assembly, the guests of honor will be treated to a luncheon. For more information on the Fishing Dreams event CLICK HERE.

