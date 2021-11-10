Camdenton School Board discusses withdrawing from state’s school board; state responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Camdenton School Board discussed leaving the Missouri School Board Association at Monday night’s meeting.

“October 1, when the National School Board Association letter came out, addressing potentially, you know, needing extra help for local school boards, it draws the attention of our community, and we started to question MSBA affiliation with NSBA. Since we are a paying member of MSBA, and we’ve had that discussion,” said Gail Griswold, President of the Camdenton School Board.

The decision came after the National School Board Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for federal help for local school boards.

Following that letter, Missouri School Board Association left the National School Board Association.

“We felt like that the tone of that letter did not reflect our guiding principle of local control and local decision making on school issues. And also did not reflect our commitment to communicating with parents and other community members,” said Brent Ghan, Deputy Executive Director of the Missouri School Boards Association.

Camdenton School Board pays annual dues to MSBA. Those dues are paid through May.

“We pay $9,702 annually, and then we get charged a fee. When they do medical, it’s Medicaid reimbursement claims and it’s mainly for our students’ special services through Missouri Health Net,” said Griswold.

The topic is being discussed. And Griswold says the school board is looking at other options.

“The school board is trying to do its due diligence to make sure they understand what services MSBA provides, and what others are what other agencies provide similar services,” said Griswold.

Ghan said MSBA would love to be able to address some of the concerns Camdenton School Board has.

“If some school board members do have concerns with the support that we’re providing, we would like to do understand those and to address those, because that’s what we’re in the business of doing. We are in the business of supporting our school boards, you know, we’re not a state agency, we don’t have regulatory authority. We are a supporting agency that provides guidance to school boards.”

There is no timeline on when Camdenton School Board leaders would take any action.

