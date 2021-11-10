CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County burglar and thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Sherry Harvill, 36 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Sherry Harvill. Greene County court records show Harvill pleaded guilty last year to second-degree burglary and stealing. Springfield police say the 36-year-old is wanted for parole violation and avoiding the legal process. Investigators say Harvill has connections in Ozark.

Sherry Harvill is about 5′00″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Harvill’s arrest.

