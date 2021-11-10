Family of slain El Dorado Springs man say his convicted killer deserves harsher sentence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Cedar County man to 20 years in prison for killing and dumping a man on the streets of El Dorado Springs.

Authorities say Shane Green shot Brandon Keith to death on October 23,2017.

Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither says he negotiated a deal with Green’s public defender after he entered an Alford Plea last week. That means Green acknowledged that the state had enough evidence to convict him, but stopped short of accepting responsibility.

Green was originally charged with first degree murder but that was reduced to second degree.

After four years the case was finally resolved.

Keith’s family says this was not the outcome they expected.

“I feel like they just swept it under the rug is what I feel like because he was a nobody,” said Keith’s mother Sharron Ford.

Prosecutors say Green will only have to serve 85 percent of his sentence. Authorities say Green is getting credit for the time he’s already served since being arrested four years ago.

Green’s sentence is approximately 12 years.

“It just doesn’t seem enough to me but nothing’s enough to me right now. The anger is just eating at me constantly because I know I can’t do anything about it. It’s all said and done now,” said Ford.

She says her son wasn’t perfect but deserved to have this case heard in court rather than concluded with a plea negotiation.

“It is the truth. Brandon did do some things. But Brandon would never take someone’s life,” she said. “He had a heart of gold. He did not deserve to die that way. He was murdered. Maybe I out to count my lucky stars because he did get time because all of the other court cases I’ve seen and heard in Cedar County.”

She says she’s just trying to do the best she can to pick up the pieces and move on.

“I’ll remember his laughing and joking. He loved to tell jokes just constantly. That what keeps him alive in me,” she said.

Green was formally sentenced Monday.

