Grant Beach Park neighbors say enough is enough after juvenile shot

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood says enough is enough after a shooting that injured a juvenile.

Officers responded to Grant Beach Park in north Springfield Monday evening.

Police say it started as a fistfight on the park’s basketball court. The juvenile suffered a gunshot wound during the argument. Police say he is listed in stable condition. Police have not released any details about the shooter.

Amy Blansit operates the Drew Lewis Foundation in the neighborhood. Meghan Storey lives in the neighborhood. Blansit and Storey say they are uniting to create a change.

“We intentionally are in this neighborhood because it takes individuals who say enough is enough,” said Blansit. “How do we give individuals the tools to make better choices and to live better quality lives,” said Blansit.

Storey says incidents like this bring the neighborhood closer.

“Whenever things like this do happen, we all join up,” said Storey. “I mean, we are calling each other, we are texting each other is everyone okay, we are hugging each other. So it almost brings us closer together.”

Police have not released the victim’s name.

