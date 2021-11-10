Advertisement

Harmony House wins chamber’s small business award

Harmony House
Harmony House(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce News Release) - During its annual event on November 10, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce announced Harmon House as the recipient of the 2021 W. Curtis Strube Small Business Award.

Started by a concerned group of community members in 1976, Harmony House has been providing shelter and support services to domestic violence survivors ever since and has impacted the lives of more than 20,000 women, men and children who have been served to date.

The center was originally incorporated as the Family Violence Center and began as a grassroots all-volunteer organization with the first survivors being sheltered in volunteers’ homes and area hotels, then in rented shelter homes. Through donations and community support, the organization has grown over the years; its name was changed to Harmony House in 2010, and its new facility that opened in 2017 makes it the largest domestic violence shelter in Missouri.

“It’s impressive how Harmony House has incorporated business best practices to ensure best-in-class service to its clients,” said Chamber President Matt Morrow. “And, like many in our business community, they have focused on creating a strong workplace culture and being an employer of choice to attract and retain talent.”

The Small Business Award is named for Dr. W. Curtis Strube, late director of the Breech School of Business Administration at Drury University, who was a dedicated advocate of small business and founder of the Chamber’s Small Business Council.

Honorees are determined by written applications scored by an independent panel of judges, consisting of the previous recipients, local business experts, and volunteers from the Small Business Council.

This award, presented by the Chamber’s Small Business Council since 1992, celebrates the success of the organization’s small business members and recognizes the important role small businesses and entrepreneurs play in the local economy. More than 80 percent of Chamber members have 50 or fewer employees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Ozark County mother’s claim about evidence in death of daughter
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Springfield Police Dept. investigating assault of woman, 30, walking in Rountree neighborhood
Kimber McDowell
Parents of toddler who suffocated to death at unlicensed daycare in Lebanon speak out
Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.
Police investigate shooting injuring juvenile in north Springfield
Daisy Nipper, 12, disappeared from a home on 2120 West Olive Street Tuesday around 12:30 a.m.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Police locate 12-year-old Springfield girl reported missing

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 650+ new cases
With two people charged with property damage and stealing after a car fire at the Branson...
Ballparks of America in Branson, Mo. reports damage to field after string of vandalism Sunday night
Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.
Grant Beach Park neighbors say enough is enough after juvenile shot
Ozark High School’s JROTC Raider team earned a second-straight national championship at the...
Ozark High School wins another JROTC Raider national championship